TCA: 'NASCAR Wives' and Wedding Bells at TLC

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

TLC is debuting its new series NASCAR Wives January 24 at 10 p.m.

The insider’s view into the worlds of the women who juggle the demands of their own lives with their husband’s high-octane jobs premieres with a one-hour special and will return as a series in late spring.

“NASCAR is a remarkable and respected brand,” said Eileen O’Neill, president of TLC in a statement. “We look forward to exploring both the heart and adrenaline that keep its fans—40% of which are female—coming back for more.”

The show profiles a number of different women including Kelley Earnhardt, the sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who manages the career of her brother and his business while raising two young girls.

Away from the fast track, the world’s largest man is getting married and TLC is covering it along with other programs about extraordinary marriages.

World’s Heaviest Man Gets Married debuts February 15 at 8 p.m. Manuel Uribe has been bed-bound for eight years and must plan his wedding from his bed. TLC documents his tribulations along with the intense media scrutiny surrounding Uribe and his fiancé.

A Very Duggar Wedding and Say Yes to the Dress: Ultimate Wedding Edition premiere on January 25 at 9 p.m. The first show highlights the wedding of Josh Duggar and his fiancé, Anna, who will inherit 17 brothers and sisters through marriage.

Say Yes to the Dress is an installment of the series that helps brides find their perfect wedding dress. The Ultimate Wedding Edition special focuses on three couples who have suffered deep adversity, including the destruction of Hurricane Ike and deployment in Iraq.

TLC is also launching a new Thursday night block of programming starting February 5. Along with fan-favorites American Chopper and LA Ink, the channel is bringing Heli-Loggers, about a rowdy group of loggers in British Columbia, to the 10 p.m. Thursday night time slot. The car-customizing show, Street Customs, returns for its second season at 9 p.m.