TCA Names Fox’s ‘Gotham’ Most Promising New Show

Fox’s Gotham has been named most promising series and most promising drama of the new fall season by the members of the Television Critics Association, the organization announced Monday. The group also voted ABC’s Black-ish most promising new comedy and Gina Rodriguez of the CW’s Jane the Virgin as potential breakout star.

For most promising show, Gotham beat out Jane the Virgin, which finished second, and Showtime’s The Affair, which finished third. For best drama, The Affair finished second and ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder came in third.

In comedy, Black-ish beat out Jane the Virgin and NBC’s A to Z. For breakout star, Rodriguez topped Grant Gustin of the CW’s The Flash and Robin Lord Taylor of Fox’s Gotham.

This was the second year that the TCA has conducted the poll. Last year’s winners were ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D for new show, NBC’s The Blacklist for new drama, Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine for new comedy and Tom Mison of Fox’s Sleepy Hollow for breakout star.