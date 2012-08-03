TCA: MTV Renews 'Snooki & J-Woww' for Second Season
Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012
MTV has picked up a second season of Snooki & JWoww, MTV head of programming David Janollari
announced at the TCA press tour in Los Angeles Friday.
The Jersey Shore
spinoff starring Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley drew 1.6
million total viewers and 1.2 rating with persons 12-34 in its most recent
episode Thursday night.
MTV also announced several premiere dates for several new
and returning series: Jersey Shore
will debut its sixth season on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m., new scripted series
Underemployed bows Oct. 16 and new
docu-series Catfish will premiere
Nov. 12 paired with the second season of World
of Jenks.
The Viacom-owned cable network also renewed hidden camera
series Money From Strangers for a
second season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.