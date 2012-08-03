TCA: MTV Renews 'Snooki & J-Woww' for Second Season

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

MTV has picked up a second season of Snooki & JWoww, MTV head of programming David Janollari

announced at the TCA press tour in Los Angeles Friday.

The Jersey Shore

spinoff starring Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley drew 1.6

million total viewers and 1.2 rating with persons 12-34 in its most recent

episode Thursday night.

MTV also announced several premiere dates for several new

and returning series: Jersey Shore

will debut its sixth season on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m., new scripted series

Underemployed bows Oct. 16 and new

docu-series Catfish will premiere

Nov. 12 paired with the second season of World

of Jenks.

The Viacom-owned cable network also renewed hidden camera

series Money From Strangers for a

second season.