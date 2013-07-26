TCA: MTV Picks Up Second Season of Ke$ha Reality Series
Los Angeles - MTV has renewed Ke$ha -- My Crazy
Beautiful Life for a second season, MTV president of programming Susanne
Daniels announced at the TCA press tour on Friday.
The network also announced a one-hour feature documentary following
another music starlet -- Miley Cyrus -- as she works on her new album. The
project will premiere this fall.
Daniels said MTV has ordered two new comedy pilots: Faking
It, about two best friends who will do anything to be popular in high
school; and soapy teen comedy Happyland from executive producers Neil Meron
and Craig Zadan about the underbelly of a popular theme park and the people who
live there.
She additionally announced that Dan Dworkin and
Jay Beattie will write the pilot for the network's Scream adaptation,
which will go into production this fall.
