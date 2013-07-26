TCA: MTV Picks Up Second Season of Ke$ha Reality Series

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles - MTV has renewed Ke$ha -- My Crazy

Beautiful Life for a second season, MTV president of programming Susanne

Daniels announced at the TCA press tour on Friday.

The network also announced a one-hour feature documentary following

another music starlet -- Miley Cyrus -- as she works on her new album. The

project will premiere this fall.

Daniels said MTV has ordered two new comedy pilots: Faking

It, about two best friends who will do anything to be popular in high

school; and soapy teen comedy Happyland from executive producers Neil Meron

and Craig Zadan about the underbelly of a popular theme park and the people who

live there.

She additionally announced that Dan Dworkin and

Jay Beattie will write the pilot for the network's Scream adaptation,

which will go into production this fall.