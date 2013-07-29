TCA: Moonves Says CBS 'Open to Any Way of Doing Business'

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -- CBS may be the network achieving the most

success under the traditional broadcast model, but that doesn't mean it's not open

to new models, said CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves at the TCA press tour on

Monday.

"We are traditional in how we approach the business. We still move.

We're pretty nimble, and we look at what's happening, and we're able to

make the appropriate deals," said Moonves, who led

CBS' executive session in place of CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler,

who was unable to attend due to the death of a close friend. "So as much as we are a traditional network and we are, and we're very

profitable doing that we still are open to any way of doing

business, as long as we can put on good shows and make it profitable."

He pointed to experimental models like this summer's Under the Dome,

which sold in-season streaming rights to Amazon; its syndication deal for The

Good Wife, which includes a Netflix component; and Hostages, which

got a 15-episode order. Moonves said he still expected the traditional model

"to be sustainable for a long time....When it achieves the level of the NCIS's or more of our traditional shows, then the world will have changed."

And even for shows that employ a different business model, the network would

still like to produce as many seasons as possible. " We didn't put [Hostages] on just to have 15 episodes," Moonves said. "We put it on to have

multiple seasons of it." As for Dome, whichwas just renewed for a second season, Moonves expressed confidence the

story line could be extended for many seasons. "Why can't they be under

the dome for a long period of time? This is television," he quipped.

Other highlights from CBS' executive session included:

Unsurprisingly, the first question Moonves fielded was about

the status of CBS' standoff with Time Warner Cable over retransmission fees,

which faces a Monday at 5 p.m. ET deadline. "I really don't want to negotiate in public. That's probably not the

best way to do it," he said, noting he had been on the phone negotiating as recently as 15 minutes prior.

"It's a very difficult negotiation... I hope we don't

go dark. Conversations are happening between a lot of people today."

Big Brother has drawn much attention this summer for the racist and

offensive comments made by some houseguests, forcing the network to run

disclaimers at the beginning of the program. "It was established as a social experiment. Clearly that's what's

happening this year," he said. "I find some of the behavior absolutely appalling,

personally. What you see there, I think it, unfortunately, is

reflective of how certain people feel in America. It's what our show

is. I think we've handled it properly."

Despite NBC's decision to dump its aging late night star Jay Leno (again) in

2014, Moonves said CBS remains committed to David Letterman. "I consider David

Letterman the best guy in late night. We love having him," he said. "We like

the stability, we like the relationship with have with Dave. Contrary to

popular belief, we don't like drama at 11:30."

While Moonves said "we expect to hopefully continue with [Amazon] in the

future," on the streaming deal for Under the Dome, it is not looking to

acquire a stake in a technology company like Netflix, just as it declined to

join the other broadcast networks in Hulu. "It's something that we've never

considered," he said.

Daytime soaps have been decimated in recent years, but Moonves said he is

behind CBS' two remaining entries, The Bold and the Beautiful and Young

and the Restless, touting growth among those and CBS' three other daytime

shows this year. "They're doing well, they're profitable," he said. "We believe

those two soaps will be on for a long, long time. We don't think the model is

dead."