TCA: McPherson Says ABC Not Interested In Conan O'Brien

ABC chief Steve McPherson said he has "no plans" to change its late night lineup or go after NBC's Tonight Show host Conan O'Brien should he become available in light of NBC's programming shakeup.

"We haven't talked to him (Conan)," he said, speaking with reporters after an executive Q and A at ABC's portion of the TCA winter press tour. McPherson also underlined his support for ABC's late night personality Jimmy Kimmel at TCA. "We love Jimmy," he said. If anything, McPherson said he's looking to integrate Kimmel more than ever into the ABC brand, noting such natural connecting points as "comedy Wednesdays" and having Dancing With the Stars contestants appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McPherson's comments are not a surprise. The network made it clear it was not a likely candidate to get into the Conan fray in a statement last week saying the network was content with its late night lineup.

He did offer one zinger after the Q and A when a reporter asked how long he would give O'Brien to decide whether to take the offer: "If it was me I would not be in this situation."