TCA: McPherson Exit ‘Won't Change Day-to-Day' on ‘Detroit 1-8-7'

Steve McPherson, who resigned as ABC Entertainment Group President on Tuesday, was "very supportive" of new drama Detroit 1-8-7 but the exec's exit "does not change our day-to-day," the show's executive producer David Zabel said Sunday morning during the show's panel session, which kicked off the network's TCA day.

While producers of ABC shows will surely be reacting to the exec shuffle at the top of the network, Kevin Brockman, Executive VP, Global Communications, Disney/ABC Television Group, made it clear that the network would not be addressing the matter further. Brockman opened the day with a stuffed elephant in hand and said in regard to the "elephant in the room" that the network's statement issued Tuesday about McPherson's resignation is all that the company will say.

Former ABC Family President Paul Lee has been tapped as McPherson's replacement.