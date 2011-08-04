TCA: McCartney to Talk to U.K. Police About Phone-Hacking Scandal

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Sir Paul McCartney will talk to British police about the phone hacking scandal that is currently rocking the U.K., he said Thursday while addressing the summer gathering of the Television Critics Association in Los Angeles.

McCartney, talking via satellite uplink from Cincinnati, Ohio, said he didn't know he had been hacked, but that the practice is a "horrendous violation of privacy.

McCartney's ex-wife, Heather Mills, recently went on record with the BBC saying that her phone was hacked by a reporter from London's Daily Mirror, which is owned by The Mirror Group. Mills was confronted by a reporter about a tiff she was having with her husband at the time. When the reporter revealed that the information had been gleaned via a voice mail, Mills accused the reporter of hacking her phone and said she would go to the police if any story was published. The reporter backed off immediately and agreed not to run the story.

The phone hacking scandal was set off in July when it was revealed that reporters from News Corp.'s now shuttered News of the World have been hacking phones for years, including one owned by a missing girl who turned out to be murdered.

McCartney, preparing to play a concert in Cincinnati, was on hand to talk to the TCA about The Love We Make, a documentary about a concert McCartney played in New York after 9/11. The documentary will premiere on Showtime on Sept. 10.