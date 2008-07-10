TCA: Marines Give Thumbs Up to Generation Kill

Beverly Hills -- U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton responded well to Generation Kill, the HBO miniseries about the 2003 invasion of Iraq, during a screening at the base this week, officials said Thursday.

Generation Kill, which debuts July 13, is a gritty seven-part miniseries based on a book by Rolling Stone reporter Evan Wright, who was embedded in a Marine unit during the invasion. It was executive-produced and co-written by David Simon and Ed Burns of The Wire.

During a session on the miniseries at the Television Critics Association summer tour here, Wright said Generation Kill was shown Wednesday at the Marine base just north of San Diego.

