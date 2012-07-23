TCA: Mariah Carey Named New 'Idol' Judge

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- Pop singer Mariah Carey has been tapped as a new judge for Fox's American Idol after Steven Tyler announced his exit from the show and Jennifer Lopez cast doubt on her participation in the Fox reality competition show's upcoming 12th season.

Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly confirmed the news during his executive session at the TCA press tour here Monday by calling Carey on the phone and having her address the audience over speaker phone.

Carey had long been rumored as a possible replacement judge on the program, partly because fellow Idol judge Randy Jackson is her manager. Fox has not yet confirmed Jackson's involvement in season 12, but Carey's addition makes it seem likely he will remain in some capacity.

Reilly also officially confirmed Lopez's exit from Idol after she seemed to leave some wiggle room by saying she was "99%" sure she would exit the show. "I would put that at 100%," he said.

Carey brings undeniable star power to the show, much as Britney Spears does for X Factor, after the Fox reality stalwart slipped about 25% in the ratings last season and was overlooked in the Emmy nominations last week. She has sold over 200 million albums worldwide and won five Grammy Awards.