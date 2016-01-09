TCA: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Love Hewitt to Direct Hallmark Films

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Hallmark Channel will tap actress/singer Mariah Carey and actress Jennifer Love Hewitt to direct and executive produce three original movies each, network officials said Friday during the TCA winter press tour.

The network also said it has greenlit a new original series Darrow & Darrow, starring Kimberly Williams Paisley and executive produced by Boston Legal’s Phoef Sutton.

In addition, actress Kristin Davis will executive produce and star in the Hallmark Channel original movie, Wild at Heart, which will be shot on location in Kenya and will be based on Davis’ own philanthropic efforts to stop poaching and rescue the orphans of slain elephants, said network officials.

