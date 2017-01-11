TCA: ‘Making History’ Makes History on Fox March 5, ‘Kicking & Screaming’ Debuts March 9

The latest time travel series on broadcast TV, this one a comedy, arrives March 5 when Making History debuts on Fox. The show stars Adam Pally (The Mindy Project, Happy Endings), Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Yassir Lester (Girls) and is created by Julius “Goldy” Sharpe.

Other time travel offerings include Time After Time on ABC and Timeless on NBC.

Fox announced a batch of winter and spring premieres at TCA in Pasadena, including “comedic” competition series Kicking & Screaming, which arrives March 9. Hannah Simone hosts the show, which drops unlikely duo teams in the Fijian jungle and challenges them to survive. Matt Kunitz (Wipeout, Fear Factor) executive produces.

The event series Shots Fired, about racially charged shootings in a small southern town, raises the curtain March 22, followed by the spring premiere of Empire.

The Prison Break remake busts out April 4.

As was previously announced, 24: Legacy begins its two-night premiere event Feb. 5, following the Super Bowl, and continues a day later.

Police drama APB launches Feb. 6, following 24: Legacy. Season Five of MasterChef Junior premieres Feb. 9.

Last Man on Earth’s spring premiere happens March 5.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has its spring premiere April 11. A week after the season finale of 24: Legacy April 17, Gotham returns.

A week after APB’s season finale April 24, Lucifer’s spring premiere goes down May 1.