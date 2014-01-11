TCA: ‘Mad Men’ Returns For Final Season April 13

Pasadena -- AMC’s Emmy Award-winning series Mad Men will return for its final season April 13, AMC executives announced Saturday at the Winter 2014 Television Critics Association Tour.

The Matt Weiner-produced series will launch its seventh and final season in two parts, similar to the final season of sister drama series Breaking Bad, which ended its run last summer. AMC also announced the November debut of Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul.

Also on the docket for AMC is the April debut of Revolutionary War-based drama Turn, as well as a new season of Hell On Wheels. In June, the network will premiere new series Halt and Catch Fire, which takes place during the 1980's personal computer revolution.

The network also announced a fifth season renewal of its live talk show Talking Dead.