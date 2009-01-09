TCA: Logo Rolls Out 'RuPaul's Drags Race'

Look out, America's Next Top Model. Logo's about to roll out its own glamour competition with RuPaul's Drag Race.

"The whole world loves drag, whether they admit it or not," said the "world's most famous drag queen." His series is glittery, sparkly and gorgeous, he enthused, trying to win over the critics. Drag queens, through history, have reminded cultures not to take themselves too seriously.

Nine men who perform in drag will compete on the show for a prize package including a nationally sponsored Absolute Vodka "Real Fruit" tour, $20,000 in cash and M.A.C. cosmetics.

