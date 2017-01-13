TCA: Lifetime Greenlights Michael Jackson Original Movie

Lifetime will create an original film based on the life of Michael Jackson as part of a lineup of high profile original movie projects set to debut in 2017.

Currently in production, Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland—based on the bestselling book Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days—will be executively produced by Suzanne de Passe (The Jacksons: An American Dream), Madison Jones and Robert Teitel (Barbershop franchise, Notorious). Silver Screen and Dianne Houston will direct a script written by Elizabeth Hunter (Beauty Shop).

Other original movie projects include Viola Davis starrer Custody, set to premiere March 4. The movie stars Davis as one of three women brought together over a custody case revolving around a mother suspected of injuring her son. Hayden Panettiere, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Ellen Burstyn and Tony Shalhoub also star in the film.

Actor James Franco will executively produce and star in a new romantic thriller, High School Lover, set to debut Feb. 4. Also in February the network will debut its previously announced original film Britney Ever After.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.

(Photo via Zoran Veselinovic's Flickr. Image taken on Jan. 13, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)