TCA: Lifetime to Debut Three Reality Series in February

Click here for complete TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour coverage

Lifetime announced Friday it will roll out three new reality series in

February as part of its 2011 programming lineup during the network's

Television Critics Association winter tour presentation.

The female-targeted network will debut on Feb. 1 a one-hour series dubbed One Born Every Minute,

which looks at expectant mothers in their final stage of pregnancy

inside the maternity ward at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus,

Ohio. The series will follow the premiere of the previously announced Seriously Funny Kids, hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum (Project Runway).

On Feb. 9 the network will debut the family reality series Quad Squad

(working title), which follows a set of identical quadruplet sisters as

they juggle their last year of high school in Minnesota. That same

night the network will premiere a workplace docu-series Glamour Belles, which shines a spotlight on the employees and customers of a small town pageant gown shop in Union City, Tenn.