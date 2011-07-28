TCA: Lifetime to Air Original Movie Revolving Around Breast Cancer

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Lifetime will debut a new original movie in October revolving around breast cancer awareness, one of several telefilms slated for the 2011-12 season.

The movie, Five, debuts Oct. 10 and showcases the lives of five women and the impact breast cancer has on their lives, said network officials. The five short stories within the movie were directed by well-known actresses Jennifer Aniston and Demi Moore; singer/songwriter Alicia Keys; and directors Patty Jenkins and Penelope Spheeris.

"It's a sincere honor to be affiliated with Five," said Lifetime president and general manager Nancy Dubuc during said during Lifetime's TCA panel Wednesday. "This may be the most important film we've ever done."

The movie is part of an aggressive slate of original movies for Lifetime. The women's targeted network has 24 original Lifetime movies slated for the 2011-12 season, according to Dubuc.

On the scripted front, the network said it has commissioned a new series pilot dubbed Modern Love, which will weave actual stories about love and romance optioned from the New York Times hit Sunday column.

Also on Lifetime's scripted docket is Against the Wall, a drama that follows a young police detective who gets her big break working for Internal Affairs, which ruffles the lives of her father and two brothers who are all on the police force. The show joins Army Wives, Drop Dead Diva and freshman series The Protector on Lifetime's scripted series list.