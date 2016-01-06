TCA: Lifetime to Air Hillary Clinton Interview Jan. 13

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — Lifetime will air a special edition of The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet featuring Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the network announced on Wednesday during the TCA winter press tour.

The one-hour interview will bow Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition to de Cadenet, Clinton will chat with YouTube stars Glozell Green, Chriselle Lim and Maya Washington.

The Conversation Group produces The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet with de Cadenet and Jason Weinberg executive producing. Liz Gateley, Eli Lehrer, Mary Donahue and David Hillman executive produce for Lifetime.

The interview comes a little more than two weeks ahead of the 2016 Iowa Caucuses on Feb. 1.