TCA: Kevin Reilly on ‘Reinventing’ TNT, TBS

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif—Touting a complete “reinvention” of TBS and TNT, the networks’ president, Kevin Reilly, said the veteran programming outlets will soon reflect a changing TV environment.

Reilly, speaking Thursday at Turner’s Television Critics Association tour event, said the networks – through a four-prong effort that will include the addition of quality originals, improved consumer experience, a new business paradigm and investments in growth – will radically change the struggling brands.

While Reilly admitted that the networks ratings are down – mostly, he said, due to inadequate Nielsen measurement – he said the new strategy will bring greater fortunes to the network.

