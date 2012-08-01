TCA: John Fugelsang Developing Primetime Series for Current

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Comedian and political commentator John Fugelsang is developing a primetime series for Current TV that is scheduled for a fall launch.

Fugelsang's show will feature his brand of commentary on political and social topics. He will remain as a guest host and commentator for Current.

"We at Current are eager to bring John's unique perspective on politics and the world around him to primetime," commented Current TV chairman and former Vice President Al Gore. "He's been a part of the Current family for a while now and we see just how much his voice resonates with our audience. His new show will nicely complement our growing lineup."

"I view Jesus much the way I view Elvis," Fugelsang added. "I love the guy, but some of the fan clubs terrify me. My new show on Current will be an attack ad on apathy; taking the flag back from phony patriots, taking the Bible back from the hypocrites, and taking Bath Salts away from Glenn Beck."

Fugelsang has guest hosted for several Current TV programs including: The War Room with Jennifer Granholm, Viewpoint with Eliot Spitzer and Talking Liberally: The Stephanie Miller Show. Fugelsang made the announcement during a live broadcast of Stephanie Miller that was played for critics during Wednesday's session at the TCA Summer Press Tour 2012.