TCA: 'Inside Amy Schumer' Big Winner at TCA Awards

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer was a multiple winner at the Television Critics Association’s TCA Awards presentation Saturday night.

The comedy show won honors for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while series star Schumer won an Individual Achievement in Comedy award at the 31st Annual TCA Awards, which were held in Beverly Hills.

Fox’s Empire won Program of the Year in its first season, while AMC’s Better Call Saul earned an award for Outstanding New Program.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.