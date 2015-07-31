TCA: IFC Gives ‘Benders,’ ‘Gigi Does It’ Oct. 1 Premiere Date

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Hockey comedy Benders and David Krumholtz-starrer Gigi Does It will premiere on IFC Oct. 1, the network announced Friday during the TCA summer press tour.

The comedy block will start at 10 p.m. ET/PT with Benders, followed at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT by Gigi.

Benders, which is from Apostle, stars Lindsey Broad, Chris Distefano, Mark Gessner, Ruy Iskander and Andrew Schulz and features guest appearances by Steve Schirripa and Jim Norton.

Gigi Does It features Krumholtz as Gigi Rotblum and Ricky Mabe as Rotblum’s male nurse Ricky.

“As we continue to expand our comedy slate and welcome new viewers to the network, Benders and Gigi Does It are fresh, original offerings and welcome additions,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC, in a statement.