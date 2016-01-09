TCA: Hulu Taps Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Laurie for New Series
Actors Jeffrey Donovan and Hugh Laurie will helm separate original series for Hulu, the over-the-top streaming service announced Saturday at its TCA winter press tour session.
Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo) will star in Shut Eye, which takes a dark, comedic look at the underground world of Los Angeles storefront psychics and the organize crime syndicate that runs them, according to Hulu officials.
