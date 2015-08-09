TCA: Hulu Sets Sept. 15 Premiere for ‘The Mindy Project’

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Season four of The Mindy Project will premiere on Hulu Oct. 21, the streamer announced Sunday during the TCA Summer Press Tour.

Mindy, which stars and is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, was picked up by Hulu in May after being axed by Fox.

“We’re so proud the Mindy show is on Hulu,” said Craig Erwich, senior VP, head of content.

The streamer also announced the premiere dates for RocketJump the Show (Oct. 21), The Hotwives of Las Vegas (Aug. 18), and Casual (Oct. 7).

New episodes will be released weekly for each series, Erwich said, clarifying that Hulu will not release the entire series at once.