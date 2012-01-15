TCA: Hulu to Premiere First Original Scripted Series
Pasadena, Calif. -- Hulu will launch its first original
scripted series, Battleground, set in
the world of the political campaign trail, on Feb. 14, the company announced at
its first presentation at the TCA press tour here Sunday.
Battleground will
be in the faux workplace documentary-style, exploring the behind-the-scenes
chaos of campaign workers and volunteers in a Wisconsin state Senate race. The
weekly series centers on the character Chris "Tak" Davis, the campaign manger
of a distant third-place candidate, as he tries to overcome corrupt politicians
and staff in fighting to win the primary.
The series is executive produced by JD Walsh, Hagai Shaham
and Marc Webb.
Another new edition jioning Hulu's original programming slate this summer is Up To Speed, a docu-series from
filmmaker Richard Linklater. Each week the series will follow quirky tour guide
Timothy "Speed" Levitch as he visits the ignored monuments of American cities.
Hulu has also renewed its first original series, Morgan
Spurlock's documentary series A Day in
the Life, which will return for a 10-episode second season in March. In
season two, Spurlock will capture the daily routines of highly motivated
individuals like actor Joel McHale, comedian Marc Maron and UFC fighter Jason
"Mayhem" Miller.
