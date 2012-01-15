TCA: Hulu to Premiere First Original Scripted Series

Pasadena, Calif. -- Hulu will launch its first original

scripted series, Battleground, set in

the world of the political campaign trail, on Feb. 14, the company announced at

its first presentation at the TCA press tour here Sunday.

Battleground will

be in the faux workplace documentary-style, exploring the behind-the-scenes

chaos of campaign workers and volunteers in a Wisconsin state Senate race. The

weekly series centers on the character Chris "Tak" Davis, the campaign manger

of a distant third-place candidate, as he tries to overcome corrupt politicians

and staff in fighting to win the primary.

The series is executive produced by JD Walsh, Hagai Shaham

and Marc Webb.

Another new edition jioning Hulu's original programming slate this summer is Up To Speed, a docu-series from

filmmaker Richard Linklater. Each week the series will follow quirky tour guide

Timothy "Speed" Levitch as he visits the ignored monuments of American cities.

Hulu has also renewed its first original series, Morgan

Spurlock's documentary series A Day in

the Life, which will return for a 10-episode second season in March. In

season two, Spurlock will capture the daily routines of highly motivated

individuals like actor Joel McHale, comedian Marc Maron and UFC fighter Jason

"Mayhem" Miller.