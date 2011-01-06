TCA: HLN's 'Dr. Drew' to Launch Mar. 28

Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage

HLN's new primetime talker Dr. Drew Pinksy will launch March 28, the network announced Thursday during the show's panel at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

Pinksy hopes the nightly program, which will provide observations and perspectives on relevant news stories covered on HLN throughout the day, will give viewers a better understanding of newsmakers-and why we're fascinated by them.

"This show is not going to be just medical, it's not about purely addiction. I'd like to approach [topics and newsmakers] in a different way and get to the bottom of what's going on," Pinksy said. "We'll dig deep to discover what is really going on behind the headlines to get at the real experiences happening to the people involved."