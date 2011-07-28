TCA: History Sets New Series

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Coming off of a record second quarter ratings performance, History is launching several new series this fall, the network announced during its TCA summer tour presentation Wednesday.

Among the new series slated to launch over the next few months include Around The World In 80 Ways, a 10-part series produced by Thom Beers that follows the exploits of Robert "Boston Rob" Mariano (Survivor) and Gravedigger creator Dennis Anderson as they employ 80 different forms of transportation to travel the world without repeating any vehicle; and Vietnam in HD, a six-hour docudrama that tells the stories of the Vietnam War through uncensored footage transferred to high definition.

The network will also commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with several 9/11 documentaries, including a commercial-free, global simulcast of History's Emmy-award winning series 102 Minutes That Changed America, said network officials.

The new series and specials come as the network enjoys a major ratings boost due mostly to the strong performances of such shows as Pawn Stars and American Pickers. History is coming off its most watched second quarter in all key demos in the network's history, averaging 2.1 million viewers according to Nielsen.