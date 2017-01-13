TCA: History Sets Kevin Hart Special

History has teamed with actor/comedian Kevin Hart to produce a special that looks at lesser-known black history stories.

The two-hour event, Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History, will star Hart and will focus on historical African-American figures that people may not have heard about before.

The special, produced by Hartbeat Productions and Comedy Dynamics, will highlight such figures as Matthew Henson, the first person to go to the North Pole but did not receive the credit; Robert Smalls, a former slave who led a revolt on a Confederate warship and pretended to be the captain to evade capture; and Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut.

