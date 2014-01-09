TCA: HBO to Wrap 'Boardwalk Empire' After Fifth Season

HBO is giving Boardwalk Empire just one more season.



The network announced during its session Thursday at the Winter TCA Press Tour that the Prohibition-era drama will end its run after its fifth season this fall.



"It has been an incredible honor to bring this powerful and groundbreaking series to our subscribers," said HBO programming president Michael Lombardo. "[Creator] Terry Winter has created one for the ages."



The show's premiere (which was directed by Martin Scorsese) drew 4.81 million viewers in 2010, though the series hasn't reached that number since. Its fourth season premiered to 2.4 million viewers, its lowest bow (though it did go against the red hot final season of Breaking Bad) and averaged just over 2 million viewers for the campaign.



"After much discussion with my creative team and HBO, we've decided to wrap up the series after such a great run and look forward to bringing it to a powerful and exciting conclusion," said Winter.



The premium cabler also announced that Game of Thrones will return for its fourth season April 6, along with the third season of Veep and new Mike Judge series Silicon Valley. Newsmag Vice will return March 14.