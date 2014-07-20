TCA: HBO Wins Four TCA Awards

HBO was the big winner at the annual Television Critics Awards held Saturday night in Beverly Hills.

The pay TV network took home four statuettes, including the top individual achievement in drama (Matthew McConaughey for his role in True Detective) and in comedy (Julia Louis-Dreyfus for her starring role in Veep).

AMC’s Breaking Bad won its second consecutive statuette for program of the year, while Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black was the top pick for Outstanding New Program. Overall, 10 networks won TCA Awards during a ceremony held Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

