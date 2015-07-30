TCA: HBO Sets Premiere Dates for Amy Schumer, Will Ferrell Specials, 'The Leftovers'

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Amy Schumer: Live from the Apollo will premiere Oct. 17 on HBO, while Will Ferrell’s baseball comedy special Ferrell Takes the Field will debut Sept. 12.

In addition, the second season of the Damon Lindelof drama The Leftovers will return Oct. 4, while comedy series Doll & Em will debut its sophomore season Sept. 13.

HBO announced the dates Thursday at the TCA summer press tour.

Schumer’s stand-up special, her first with HBO, is directed by Chris Rock and was taped May 29 at New York’s Apollo Theater. The one-hour special from Schumer, the creator and star of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer, is set to premiere on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m.

Ferrell visited five spring training ballparks in Arizona last March for Ferrell Takes the Field, his special from Funny Or Die in partnership with Major League Baseball. The special, debuting Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. and dedicated to the fight against cancer, shows Ferrell playing every position on the field for 10 different teams, all on the same day.

The premium cabler also revealed its documentary slate for the second half of 2015, which includes Toe Tag Parole: To Live and Die on Yard A (Aug. 3), Tashi and the Monk (Aug. 17), San Francisco 2.0 (Sept. 28), How to Dance in Ohio (Oct. 26), The Diplomat (Nov. 2), 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets (Nov. 23), Very Semi-Serious (Dec. 7) and Bolshoi Babylon (Dec. 14).

Finally, Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Houston Texans will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 11.