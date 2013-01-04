TCA: HBO Sets Early 2013 Documentaries

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013





HBO on Friday set its documentary slate for the first half

of 2013, which will feature seven new films.





The first documentary scheduled to debut is Mea Maxima

Culpa: Silence in the House of God, which will premiere Feb. 4. Directed by

Alex Gibney, Mea Maxima Culpa will tell the story of four deaf men who

claim a Catholic priest sexually abused them, and the ensuing cover-up.





Two more will air in March with Kings Point and American

Winter. Kings Point tells the stories of five senior citizens in a

retirement resort and they move forward following the loss of their spouses. American

Winter focuses on those who are struggling during the current U.S. economic

downturn.





In April, HBO will premiere 50 Children: The Rescue

Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus and Which Way is the Frontline From HERE?:

The Life and Times of Tim Hethertington. 50 Children, which will be

directed by Steven Pressman and narrated by Alan Alda and Mamie Gummer, tells

the story of Gilbert and Eleanor Kraus, a couple that rescued 50 Jewish

children from Nazi Germany in 1939. Which Way is the Frontline will profile

the famed war photographer and filmmaker Hetherington.



Manhunt: The Search for Bin Laden and Tales From

the Organ Trade will debut in May. Manhunt will chronicle the

decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden while Tales From the Organ Trade

will look at international organ trafficking and the role the internet plays in

the black market exchange.