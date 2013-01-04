TCA: HBO Sets Early 2013 Documentaries
HBO on Friday set its documentary slate for the first half
of 2013, which will feature seven new films.
The first documentary scheduled to debut is Mea Maxima
Culpa: Silence in the House of God, which will premiere Feb. 4. Directed by
Alex Gibney, Mea Maxima Culpa will tell the story of four deaf men who
claim a Catholic priest sexually abused them, and the ensuing cover-up.
Two more will air in March with Kings Point and American
Winter. Kings Point tells the stories of five senior citizens in a
retirement resort and they move forward following the loss of their spouses. American
Winter focuses on those who are struggling during the current U.S. economic
downturn.
In April, HBO will premiere 50 Children: The Rescue
Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus and Which Way is the Frontline From HERE?:
The Life and Times of Tim Hethertington. 50 Children, which will be
directed by Steven Pressman and narrated by Alan Alda and Mamie Gummer, tells
the story of Gilbert and Eleanor Kraus, a couple that rescued 50 Jewish
children from Nazi Germany in 1939. Which Way is the Frontline will profile
the famed war photographer and filmmaker Hetherington.
Manhunt: The Search for Bin Laden and Tales From
the Organ Trade will debut in May. Manhunt will chronicle the
decade-long hunt for Osama bin Laden while Tales From the Organ Trade
will look at international organ trafficking and the role the internet plays in
the black market exchange.
