TCA: HBO Sets Documentary Lineup
Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour
Pasadena, Calif. — HBO will rollout a lineup of diverse documentaries during the first six months of 2017, including a profile of billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett.
Becoming Warren Buffett will debut Jan. 30 and portrays the improbable story of an ambitious, numbers-obsessed boy from Nebraska who became one of the richest, most respected men in the world, according to the network.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.