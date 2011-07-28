TCA: HBO Renews 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for 10th Season

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

HBO is renewing Real Time with Bill Maher for a 10th season, the network announced during its portion of the TCA summer press tour Thursday.

"It's nice to be on a network that I myself watch," Bill Maher said to the room of critics after the announcement.

The network also announced it will bring back its Emmy-nominated drama series Boardwalk Empire for its sophomore series on Sept. 25. Other network series returns include dramedy series Hung, which will launch its third season on Oct. 2 along with the sophomore season of How To Make It In America.

A week later, comedy series Bored To Death will return for its third season Oct. 10, followed by freshman drama series Enlightened, which stars Laura Dern as a self-destructive woman who has a spiritual awakening after a meltdown.

R. Thomas Umstead (Multichannel News) contributed to this report.