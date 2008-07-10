TCA: HBO Orders Three More Pilots

HBO ordered three new pilots, with Martin Scorsese, Sarah Jessica Parker and David Simon among the off-screen talent attached.

The cable network ordered Treme, a post-Katrina drama set in New Orleans from The Wire creator David Simon and Eric Overmyer; The Washingtonienne, produced by Parker and based on a Jessica Cutler book; and a drama from Scorsese set in 1920s Atlantic City, N.J.

HBO executives Richard Plepler and Michael Lombardo announced the trio of pilots Thursday at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Among other announcements were Chris Rock’s fifth HBO special in the fall and that HBO hopes to begin shooting Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm soon, as a deal is in place for another 10-episode season.

