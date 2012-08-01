TCA: HBO Making Movie With Larry David

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- Curb

Your Enthusiasm star Larry David will write and star in a movie for HBO,

network co-president Richard Plepler announced at the TCA press tour here

Wednesday.

The movie will not be an extension of Curb, however, and Davidwill

not play himself. While the movie will be David's focus for now, Plepler and

HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo left the door open for future

seasons of Curb should David want to

do them.

"It means whatever Larry wants it to mean for future seasons

of Curb," Plepler said, with Lombardo

adding "I don't think he's closed the door to another season."

HBO also announced a documentary on the Rolling Stones as

part of the band's 50th anniversary. The docu will be directed by

Brett Morgan and has the involvement of all four current band members -- Mick

Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.

Two of HBO's existing comedies -- Enlightened and Girls --

will return for their second seasons in January 2013, the network announced

Wednesday, filling the hole in the schedule left by Luck's abrupt cancellation.

"When we made decision to pull plug on Luck, we did not have a backup plan," Lombardo said. Rather than

try to rush another drama to the schedule, Lombardo said they decided to pair Enlightened and Girls because both seasons were ready and have passionate audiences

who will find them.

As Lombardo previously did to B&C,

Plepler also defended the network's polarizing drama The Newsroom, which has already been renewed for a second season.

"We're very proud of it," Plepler said. "Seven million

people a week coming back to that show in a competitive landscape. There's only

one Aaron Sorkin and we're very proud that he's working with us and doing

another season."

For now, Lombardo said the network won't be expanding its

original programming beyond Sunday night, despite experimenting with scheduling

Enlightened and Bored to Death on Mondays last year.

"Our viewers, we've spent years directing them to Sunday

night," he said

Plepler added that there is room for HBO to do more

programming on Sunday, however, and that if a project fits with the brand, they

will find a spot to schedule it.