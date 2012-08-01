TCA: HBO Making Movie With Larry David
Los Angeles -- Curb
Your Enthusiasm star Larry David will write and star in a movie for HBO,
network co-president Richard Plepler announced at the TCA press tour here
Wednesday.
The movie will not be an extension of Curb, however, and Davidwill
not play himself. While the movie will be David's focus for now, Plepler and
HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo left the door open for future
seasons of Curb should David want to
do them.
"It means whatever Larry wants it to mean for future seasons
of Curb," Plepler said, with Lombardo
adding "I don't think he's closed the door to another season."
HBO also announced a documentary on the Rolling Stones as
part of the band's 50th anniversary. The docu will be directed by
Brett Morgan and has the involvement of all four current band members -- Mick
Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood.
Two of HBO's existing comedies -- Enlightened and Girls --
will return for their second seasons in January 2013, the network announced
Wednesday, filling the hole in the schedule left by Luck's abrupt cancellation.
"When we made decision to pull plug on Luck, we did not have a backup plan," Lombardo said. Rather than
try to rush another drama to the schedule, Lombardo said they decided to pair Enlightened and Girls because both seasons were ready and have passionate audiences
who will find them.
As Lombardo previously did to B&C,
Plepler also defended the network's polarizing drama The Newsroom, which has already been renewed for a second season.
"We're very proud of it," Plepler said. "Seven million
people a week coming back to that show in a competitive landscape. There's only
one Aaron Sorkin and we're very proud that he's working with us and doing
another season."
For now, Lombardo said the network won't be expanding its
original programming beyond Sunday night, despite experimenting with scheduling
Enlightened and Bored to Death on Mondays last year.
"Our viewers, we've spent years directing them to Sunday
night," he said
Plepler added that there is room for HBO to do more
programming on Sunday, however, and that if a project fits with the brand, they
will find a spot to schedule it.
