TCA: Hallmark's ‘Cedar Cove' Series to Premiere June 8

Pasadena, Calif. -- Hallmark Channel's first primetime

scripted series Debbie Macomber's Cedar

Cove will launch on Saturday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET, a week after the

two-hour original movie/backdoor pilot of the same name premieres on June 1.

Cedar Cove stars

Andie MacDowell and Dylan Neal and based on the bestselling book series about a

judge in a small town and the new newspaper editor who becomes her love

interest.

A second scripted series in development based on Janette Oke's

When Calls the Heart is being

targeted for a 2014 launch, said Michelle Vicary, executive VP of programming for

Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark's parent company.