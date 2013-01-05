TCA: Hallmark's ‘Cedar Cove' Series to Premiere June 8
Pasadena, Calif. -- Hallmark Channel's first primetime
scripted series Debbie Macomber's Cedar
Cove will launch on Saturday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET, a week after the
two-hour original movie/backdoor pilot of the same name premieres on June 1.
Cedar Cove stars
Andie MacDowell and Dylan Neal and based on the bestselling book series about a
judge in a small town and the new newspaper editor who becomes her love
interest.
A second scripted series in development based on Janette Oke's
When Calls the Heart is being
targeted for a 2014 launch, said Michelle Vicary, executive VP of programming for
Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark's parent company.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.