TCA: Hallmark Sets October Premiere Dates for Two Pilots

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013

Los Angeles -- Hallmark Channel on Wednesday announced the

premiere dates for its next two original series pilots.

When Calls the Heart, which is already greenlit to

series, will debut its two-hour extended pilot on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.,

with the series continuing in January 2014. The series is about a young

socialite who becomes a teacher in a western frontier town led by two widows

(Lori Loughlin and Jean Smart).

The Mystery Cruise will air its two-hour backdoor

pilot on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m., with a potential primetime series to air

in 2014. The pilot is based on the book The Santa Cruise by Mary Higgins

Clark and Carol Higgins Clark about two best friends and business partners who

team up to solve crimes in unorthodox ways and stars Gail O'Grady, Michelle

Harrison and Larry Miller.

Hallmarkhad previously announced that Dead Letters, another movie with the

potential to turn into a series, will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 12.