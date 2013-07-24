TCA: Hallmark Sets October Premiere Dates for Two Pilots
CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2013
Los Angeles -- Hallmark Channel on Wednesday announced the
premiere dates for its next two original series pilots.
When Calls the Heart, which is already greenlit to
series, will debut its two-hour extended pilot on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.,
with the series continuing in January 2014. The series is about a young
socialite who becomes a teacher in a western frontier town led by two widows
(Lori Loughlin and Jean Smart).
The Mystery Cruise will air its two-hour backdoor
pilot on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 9 p.m., with a potential primetime series to air
in 2014. The pilot is based on the book The Santa Cruise by Mary Higgins
Clark and Carol Higgins Clark about two best friends and business partners who
team up to solve crimes in unorthodox ways and stars Gail O'Grady, Michelle
Harrison and Larry Miller.
Hallmarkhad previously announced that Dead Letters, another movie with the
potential to turn into a series, will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 12.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.