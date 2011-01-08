TCA: Hallmark Rustles Up Lagasse Cooking Show

Celebrity

chef Emeril Lagasse will cook up a daily show for the Hallmark Channel

that will debut in fourth quarter 2011, the network announced during its

Television Critics Association winter tour presentation.

Lagasse's

yet to be named show will be produced in association with Martha

Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. and will air as part of the Hallmark

Channel Home daytime block, which includes The Martha Stewart Show.

"Emeril is an exceptional entertainer and entrepreneur with a devoted and loyal fan base. We are thrilled to

welcome him to the Hallmark family," said Bill Abbott, President and

CEO, Hallmark Channel in a statement. "He is a perfect addition to our

Hallmark Channel Home line-up and our viewers, advertisers and

distribution partners will all welcome him enthusiastically."

Lagasse

added that he's looking forward to working with the Hallmark Channel to

bring viewers "an entertaining and helpful coking program that will

inspire them to create truly delicious meals for their families and

friends."