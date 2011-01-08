TCA: Hallmark Rustles Up Lagasse Cooking Show
Celebrity
chef Emeril Lagasse will cook up a daily show for the Hallmark Channel
that will debut in fourth quarter 2011, the network announced during its
Television Critics Association winter tour presentation.
Lagasse's
yet to be named show will be produced in association with Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. and will air as part of the Hallmark
Channel Home daytime block, which includes The Martha Stewart Show.
"Emeril is an exceptional entertainer and entrepreneur with a devoted and loyal fan base. We are thrilled to
welcome him to the Hallmark family," said Bill Abbott, President and
CEO, Hallmark Channel in a statement. "He is a perfect addition to our
Hallmark Channel Home line-up and our viewers, advertisers and
distribution partners will all welcome him enthusiastically."
Lagasse
added that he's looking forward to working with the Hallmark Channel to
bring viewers "an entertaining and helpful coking program that will
inspire them to create truly delicious meals for their families and
friends."
