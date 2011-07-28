TCA: Hallmark Hopes to Sizzle With New Emeril Cooking Series

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

Hallmark Channel has cooked up a new series for its daytime programming block that will star popular chef Emeril Lagasse.

The series, Emeril's Table, will debut Sept. 26th at 11 a.m and will feature Lagasse sharing his love of food with five guests seated at his chef's table, said network officials during Hallmark's summer TCA presentation Wednesday.

Emeril's Table will join sophomore cooking series Martha Bakes, starring Martha Stewart which also debuts Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Hallmark Channel's Home block will also feature the return of Stewart's Martha Stewart Show, as well as all new seasons of Mad Hungry and Petkeeping, said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Crown Media Networks.

Also, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel will debut 18 original movies from now until the end of the year, and additional six Hallmark Movie Channel original premieres in 2012, Abbott said.