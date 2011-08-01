TCA: Greenblatt Expects No More 'Playboy Club' Holdouts

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

NBC entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt said Monday morning he expects fall rookie drama The Playboy Club to air everywhere in the country outside of Utah. Utah-based KSL has already said it will not air the show when it launches in the fall.

"I think every other affiliate will be airing the show and on board," Greenblatt said at the Television Critics Association press tour event in Beverly Hills. "I guess I wasn't completely surprised. That brand name is a little polarizing. I think the show isn't all that revealing shall I say."

Greenblatt acknowledged that stations need to make decisions based on their audiences.

"That station in Utah, they don't take Saturday Night Live," he said. "I think everything else will be intact."

Greenblatt's assertion comes in the wake of the Parents Television Council calling on NBC affiliates to boycott the show based on its content.