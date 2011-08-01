TCA: Greenblatt Confirms 'The Voice' Post-Super Bowl Slot Will Be Season Premiere

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

The Voice will premiere its sophomore season in the post-Super Bowl slot on NBC Feb. 5, Robert Greenblatt announced Monday morning in Beverly Hills, during his first appearance at TCA press tour as NBC Entertainment Chairman. NBC had revealed the show would air after the Super Bowl but not yet whether it would be the season premiere.

The Voice will then expand to its two-hour version on Feb. 6, at 8 p.m., serving as the lead-in to the premiere of midseason scripted musical series Smash, which will have its series premiere Feb. 6 at 10.

Greenblatt gave NBC's unscripted chief Paul Telegdy during his opening remarks "for the success of The Voice."