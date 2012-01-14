TCA: Gore Says Current TV Not for Sale
Pasadena, Calif. -- Al Gore shot down rumors that Current TV
is for sale at its TCA press tour session here Friday.
"No, it's not true and we're not for sale," said network
co-founder Al Gore. "We love what we're doing."
The Current management team was also asked to address why
Keith Olbermann was not present on the panel that included the network's other
primetime hosts, Cenk Uygur and Jennifer Granholm.
"Keith is on vacation," said Current president David
Bohrman, which was met by scoffs in the room.
Bohrman did not elaborate on the skirmish with Olbermannearlier this month,
saying only that Olbermann had been asked to lead the net's early election
coverage and declined, but that he will be leading it going forward.
"Keith has told us he will do our special election coverage going
forward, that is what we want him to do, that's one of the key reasons he was
brought to Current," Bohrman said. "So I expect that you will see Keith moving
forward leading our election coverage which we desperately want him to do."
Also announced Friday, the net's newest primetime program, The War Room with Jennifer Granholm will
premiere on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m.
