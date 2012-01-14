TCA: Gore Says Current TV Not for Sale

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- Al Gore shot down rumors that Current TV

is for sale at its TCA press tour session here Friday.

"No, it's not true and we're not for sale," said network

co-founder Al Gore. "We love what we're doing."

The Current management team was also asked to address why

Keith Olbermann was not present on the panel that included the network's other

primetime hosts, Cenk Uygur and Jennifer Granholm.

"Keith is on vacation," said Current president David

Bohrman, which was met by scoffs in the room.

Bohrman did not elaborate on the skirmish with Olbermannearlier this month,

saying only that Olbermann had been asked to lead the net's early election

coverage and declined, but that he will be leading it going forward.

"Keith has told us he will do our special election coverage going

forward, that is what we want him to do, that's one of the key reasons he was

brought to Current," Bohrman said. "So I expect that you will see Keith moving

forward leading our election coverage which we desperately want him to do."

Also announced Friday, the net's newest primetime program, The War Room with Jennifer Granholm will

premiere on Monday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m.