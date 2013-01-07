TCA: Golf Channel to Debut Series With Jimmy Roberts

CompleteCoverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2013





Pasadena, Calif. -- Golf Channel on Monday announced new

monthly series In Play with Jimmy Roberts to premiere on Tuesday, March

12 at 10:30 p.m. ET, the network said at the Television Critics' Association

winter press tour.





Veteran Olympics sportscaster Jimmy Roberts will be the host

and managing editor of the newsmagazine-style In Play, which will tell compelling

stories related to golf. Early features scheduled are on a man who has spent

the past 21 years in prison for murder and passes the time drawing famous golf

holes and a kidnapping victim who credits golf with helping him survive being

locked in the trunk of a car for 49 hours.





Golf Channel contributors including Damon Hack, Rich Lerner,

Kelly Tilghman and Tim Rosaforte will work on stories for In Play.

Israel DeHerrera is the supervising producer.