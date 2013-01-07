TCA: Golf Channel to Debut Series With Jimmy Roberts
Pasadena, Calif. -- Golf Channel on Monday announced new
monthly series In Play with Jimmy Roberts to premiere on Tuesday, March
12 at 10:30 p.m. ET, the network said at the Television Critics' Association
winter press tour.
Veteran Olympics sportscaster Jimmy Roberts will be the host
and managing editor of the newsmagazine-style In Play, which will tell compelling
stories related to golf. Early features scheduled are on a man who has spent
the past 21 years in prison for murder and passes the time drawing famous golf
holes and a kidnapping victim who credits golf with helping him survive being
locked in the trunk of a car for 49 hours.
Golf Channel contributors including Damon Hack, Rich Lerner,
Kelly Tilghman and Tim Rosaforte will work on stories for In Play.
Israel DeHerrera is the supervising producer.
