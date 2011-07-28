TCA: GMC to Launch Monthly Original Movie Package

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

GMC will launch a series of monthly family-targeted original films beginning with the Aug. 21 premiere of Trinity Goodheart.

The 50-million subscriber network will also air at least one gospel-themed play a quarter beginning in September, Brad Siegel, GMC vice chairman said during the network's inaugural TCA panel presentation Wednesday.

The first film on the docket is Trinity Goodheart, which stars Grammy-nominated singer Eric Bonet and James Hong (Kung Fu Panda) and follows a young girl's decision to reunite her broken family after being visited by an angel.

Other original movies slated for the network include A Mile In His Shoes, a story about a 17 year-old farm boy with Asperger's Syndrome and a live fastball who is recruited by minor league scout, said network officials.

Other movie titles announced by the network include The Decision, The 5th Quarter, The Heart Of Christmas, A Cross To Bear and Brotha White.

While similar to Hallmark Channel's family-based original movies, Siegel said the network is hoping to draw younger viewers with its movies through a mix of inspirational and faith-based family friendly fare.

The network will also bring to TV at least one gospel-themed stage play a quarter, according to Siegel. GMC will debut on Sept. 17 The Love You Save, which chronicles the often negative consequences that come when kids grow up without a father in the home.