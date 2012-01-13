TCA: GMC to Launch Comedy Sitcoms, Reality Content in 2013

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Independently-owned network GMC will look to launch original scripted series and reality shows in early 2013 as part of an expansion of its original programming offerings.

The network, which offers uplifting and inspirational programming targeted to women 35 to 45 years old, said it plans to launch at least one sitcom and reality show in early 2013 and is currently looking at several scripts, although the network would not reveal specifics. The network has developed several comedy-themed movies, including its latest films Brotha White and A Cross to Bear, and has performed well with its acquired series such as Amen and Cosby.

"Comedy draws a younger audience and people expect a brand like GMC and its uplifting programming to have comedy," GMC chairman Brad Siegel told Multichannel News. "Comedy is so uplifting -- it uplifts your spirits - so I think we owe it to our audience to provide faith-friendly, family values-affirming comedies."

Siegel said the network will continue to reach out to the African-American community with its gospel-based award shows like the Stellar Awards, as well as its gospel-themed stage plays. The network on Jan. 21 will launch its next gospel play, Sugar Mommas - the first of eight projects in the genre for 2012.

"We will continue to be a network that targets African-American audiences," he said. "The African-American audience has always been an important part of our audience, they have been loyal viewers and we continue to do more programming that is exclusively targeted to African-Americans."