TCA: 'GMA' to Rotate Guest Hosts When Robin Roberts Takes Medical Leave

CompleteCoverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- ABC's Good

Morning America will employ the Live!

With Kelly procedure of rotating guest hosts while coanchor RobinRoberts takes medical leave at the end of August or early September to undergo

a bone marrow transplant.

Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters and Katie Couric have all

agreed to join in GMA while she's

out, Roberts told critics via satellite at the TCA press tour here Thursday.

The show will also tap the resources of the larger

Disney-ABC family, with senior executive producer Tom Cibrowski saying that Live! host Kelly Ripa and the women The View are also lined up to help.

"We're looking forward to them and a lot of other great

offers we're getting all the time," Cibrowski said, noting the outpouring of

support for Roberts. "Everyone is willing to come in and join us for a bit."

And of course the regular GMA team - which recently tiedthe Today show in the adults 25-54demo for the first time in almost 17 years -- of George Stephanopoulos,

Josh Elliott, Lara Spencer and Sam Champion will increase their presence on the

program in Roberts' absence.

"Everybody here is going to step up their game," Roberts

said. "We're going to be seeing more from everybody here on the couch."