TCA: 'Game of Thrones' to Return Apr. 1

Complete Coverage: TCA Winter Press Tour 2012

Pasadena, Calif. -- Game of Thrones will return for its 10-episode second season on Sunday, Apr. 1 at 9 p.m., HBO announced at the TCA press tour here Friday.

New comedy series Girls will premiere Sunday, Apr. 15 at 10:30 p.m. From creator/star Lena Dunham and executive producer Judd Apatow, the series is about a group of girls in their early 20s.

Veep, created by Armando Iannucci and starring Julia Louis-Dreyfuss as the vice president of the United States, will launch a week later on Apr. 22 at 10 p.m.

HBO also confirmed that movie Game Change will premiere Saturday, Mar. 10 at 9 p.m. The film portrays John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign and his selection of Sarah Palin as his running mate.