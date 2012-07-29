TCA: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Homeland' Receive Top Honors at TCAAwards

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

Los Angeles -- HBO's Game

of Thrones was honored as program of the year at the 28th Annual

TCA Awards ceremony Saturday night, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in

conjunction with the TCA press tour.

Freshman Showtime drama Homeland

also received top honors, being named outstanding new program with series star

Claire Danes recognized for individual achievement in drama.

Louis C.K. won for individual achievement in comedy in his

FX series Louie, which also took the

statue for outstanding achievement in comedy.

AMC's Breaking Bad,

whose star Bryan Cranston hosted the awards ceremony, was honored for

outstanding achievement in drama. PBS' Masterpiece:

Downton Abbey got the nod for outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries

and specials.

CBS' 60 Minutes

was recognized for outstanding achievement in news and information, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance won for

outstanding achievement in reality programming and ABC's Family's Switched at Birth was honored for

outstanding achievement in youth programming.

In addition to the recognizing the year's best programming,

the classic NBC sitcom Cheers was

honored with a Heritage Award for its cultural and social impact, and David

Letterman was presented with a Career Achievement Award for his contributions

to late night television.