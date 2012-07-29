TCA: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Homeland' Receive Top Honors at TCAAwards
Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012
Los Angeles -- HBO's Game
of Thrones was honored as program of the year at the 28th Annual
TCA Awards ceremony Saturday night, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in
conjunction with the TCA press tour.
Freshman Showtime drama Homeland
also received top honors, being named outstanding new program with series star
Claire Danes recognized for individual achievement in drama.
Louis C.K. won for individual achievement in comedy in his
FX series Louie, which also took the
statue for outstanding achievement in comedy.
AMC's Breaking Bad,
whose star Bryan Cranston hosted the awards ceremony, was honored for
outstanding achievement in drama. PBS' Masterpiece:
Downton Abbey got the nod for outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries
and specials.
CBS' 60 Minutes
was recognized for outstanding achievement in news and information, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance won for
outstanding achievement in reality programming and ABC's Family's Switched at Birth was honored for
outstanding achievement in youth programming.
In addition to the recognizing the year's best programming,
the classic NBC sitcom Cheers was
honored with a Heritage Award for its cultural and social impact, and David
Letterman was presented with a Career Achievement Award for his contributions
to late night television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.