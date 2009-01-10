TCA: Gabriel Byrne Cancels Press Tour Appearance

TCA ’09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable

Los Angeles – Actor Gabriel Byrne, star of HBO’s In Treatment, was the second big cancellation Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour here.

Byrne was a no-show for a panel on the scripted drama because he fell ill with the flu and strep throat, HBO officials told the gathered writers.

Earlier in the day, actor Patrick Swayze cancelled his appearance for A&E Network’s panel on The Beast when he had to hospitalize himself for pneumonia. Swayze has pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment, chemotherapy.

HBO announced that it is changing In Treatment’s schedule. In its first season, HBO ran a new half-hour each weeknight, five nights in a row.

Now new episodes of In Treatment will debut on two nights each week, with two episodes debuting Sunday (10-11 p.m. ET), and three episodes debuting Monday (10-11:30 p.m. ET).

“We wanted to make it easier for people to find it,” said Sue Naegle, president of HBO Entertainment.

Production is underway in New York on the second season of the Emmy-winning In Treatment, set to debut in April. Returning cast regulars include Byrne and Dianne Wiest, with new cast members such as Hope Davis, Russell Hornsby and John Mahoney.

In the second season, Byrne’s newly divorced character has relocated from Maryland to Brooklyn, and now runs his therapy practice out of the living room of his brownstone.